Binghamton Mayor Announces $11 Million Affordable Housing Project

One of what officials call Binghamton's "most troubled neighborhoods" is scheduled to be rehabilitated.

Mayor Rich David announced Thursday that 11 blighted multi-family properties on Crandall Street will be gutted and rehabilitated, and 40 affordable housing units will be created.

According to the Mayor's Office, the following Crandall St. properties will be renovated:

6 Crandall St.

8 Crandall St.

9 Crandall St.

10 Crandall St.

12 Crandall St.

14 Crandall St.

16 Crandall St.

18 Crandall St.

20 Crandall St.

22 Crandall St.

24 Crandall St.

It's just one part of an $11 million affordable housing rehabilitation project in what officials call the "North of Main Street" neighborhood that will help to transform the community.

The Sturtevant House at 47 North Street, that was built in the 1870's, will also be restored to historic standards as part of the project -- and create more affordable housing, along with a community space operated by the United Way of Broome County on its first floor.

Officials say the project came out of a work group created by the mayor to support a community organization called Safe Streets. The group focuses on improving public safety and quality of life in this area of the city's West Side.

"This is going to make a huge difference to the neighborhood, and I think it will also make other people see the potential of this neighborhood," said Binghamton resident, and president of the Safe Streets group, Mary Webster.

"We're not far from downtown, we're very well located, we're a family-oriented neighborhood, and so I'm hoping this will encourage other investments."

According to Mayor David, the funding will come from a combination of state, local and private resources.

"In addition to $5.3 million in private financing, New York Homes and Community Renewal is providing $4.2 million in low-income housing tax credits and other community investment funds. The City of Binghamton has committed $100,000 in HOME Investment Funds and the Broome County Land Bank has committed $170,000 in rehabilitation funds."

The mayor says Binghamton Police have responded to the Crandall St. block that will be rehabilitated nearly 1,500 times since 2012. He says the goal is for this project to not only provide safe and affordable housing, but stabilize the neighborhood by reducing blight and establishing a local landlord to work responsibly with the city.

The First Ward Action Council will take ownership of the properties. Officials say construction is expected to begin in late fall of 2017.