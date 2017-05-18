A Town of Conklin Judge removed from office..The state's commission on judicial conduct made that decision against J Marshall Ayres. Based on Ayres' conduct in two matters -- according to a May 4th decision. The first, using his position to fix a 2014 traffic ticket for his daughter. The second, the three-term democrat's conduct over the appeal. Also in this finding, recommending the state create a law which would be harsher than a sanction for bad behaving judges, but would not go so far as permanent removal from office. Ayres can appeal the decision.