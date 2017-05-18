Thompson, bats sneak past Curve in series win

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies bested the Altoona Curve, 8-5, to earn the series victory. The Rumble Ponies collected 13 hits in their sixth consecutive rubber game victory. Binghamton scored one run in every inning from the fourth frame on.

Champ Stuart’s RBI groundout broke a 5-5 tie in the sixth inning, earning the Ponies a 6-5 advantage, one they would not relinquish.

Binghamton added insurance tallies in the seventh and eighth innings on a Kevin Kaczmarski sacrifice fly and a Kevin Kramer error, ultimately giving them the 8-5 win.

Altoona was first on the board in the second inning when Jerrick Suiter singled home Jordan Luplow for a 1-0 Curve lead.

Binghamton countered quickly in the bottom of the second. After Matt Oberste singled and Kevin Kaczmarski walked, David Thompson belted his third home run of the season, giving Binghamton a 3-1 lead. The long ball, which sailed over the right field wall, ties Thompson for the most home runs on the Rumble Ponies.

Thompson finished the afternoon 3-for-4 with a season-best four RBI’s after singling home Oberste in the fifth inning.

P.J. Conlon (4-2) allowed a season-high ten hits over six innings, but earned his second win in the last three starts despite allowing five earned runs.

Tate Scioneaux (4-1), who entered the game with an 0.82 ERA, gave up one run on four hits and suffered his first loss of the season.

The Rumble Ponies (20-14) hit the road for a seven-game southern swing. The excursion begins with a three-game series at Bowie. RHP Donovan Hand takes the hill against Bay Sox RHP Matthew Grimes for a 7:05 first pitch. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting at 6:50 PM on News Radio 1290 WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Binghamton moves to 6-1 in rubber games…David Thompson tied Kevin Taylor and Cody Decker for the team-lead in home runs (3)…P.J. Conlon recorded his first professional hit, going 1-for-2…

(Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies)