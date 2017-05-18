Chimney Specialists Help Out Local Boy Scouts Camp

Chimney sweep professionals came together to help out a year-round Boy Scouts camp.

Bill Bobier, owner of the Windsor-based Clean Sweep Chimney & Stove and vice president of the New York State Chimney Sweep Guild (NYSCSG), was among more than a dozen specialists who helped to restore and improve heating systems at Camp Tuscarora.

Bobier went to the camp himself around 50 years ago.

"It's nice to come back and do something for them and something locally because they need it. These chimneys have not been touched in about 60 years," said Bobier.

Bobier helped pick the spot for NYSCSG's third annual Boy Scouts Camp Charity Workshop this week. The four-day workshop, which even included a professional from Massachusetts, is not just about improving chimneys -- but also skills.

"As sweeps installers and industry professionals, it's a great educational experience to use many different manufacturers' materials in the repair work that we do," said Bobier. "And some have more experience and knowledge, and the younger sweeps can learn from them."

Bobier said that through Friday, the group would be working on systems in a total of seven of the camp's buildings.

"We're pouring new crowns on chimneys, we're installing new thimbles going through the walls to the flues in the chimneys. Basically any kind of restoration that they need," said Bobier.

While officials estimated the costs to be around $60,000 for materials and labor, it's all being done at no charge to the camp.

"To see all of these guys leave their jobs, leave their homes, to travel here, it's just great. I don't have any words for it," said Michael Gebhard, camp ranger at Camp Tuscarora.

"Making these wood burning systems safe is very, very important. It could save a life down the road," said Bobier. "And that's why we're all in this business in the first place."

Bobier said he will be coming back to help maintain the systems for years to come.

To see more about the workshop, and who helped sponsor it, click here.