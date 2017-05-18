Fire Officials Investigate House Fire on Miles Street

Severe Thunderstorm WATCH in effect for:
Bradford, PA
Broome, NY
Cayuga, NY
Chemung, NY
Chenango, NY
Cortland, NY
Delaware, NY
Madison, NY
Otsego, NY
Susquehanna, PA
Tioga, NY
Tompkins, NY
Fire Officials Investigate House Fire on Miles StreetPosted: Updated:
