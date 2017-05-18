  • Home

Fire Officials Investigate House Fire on Miles Street

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -

A fire broke out on 9 Miles Street in Binghamton just after 5 p.m. Thursday. 

Fire officials said it is under control and were last on scene ventilating the smoke.
At this time they are not aware of what caused the blaze, but investigations are under way. 

