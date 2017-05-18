Greg Lesko of Lesko Financial On Why Millennials Are Moving Home

Tom: Living with parents after college has become a huge trend among millennials. Greg Lesko of Lesko financial talks about some of the implications.

Greg: Thanks Tom. Next to baby boomers, millennials aged 18-34 are the largest population group in the United States. Now, new info says one in three are living at home with mom and dad. That’s a total of 24 million millennials who haven’t yet launched independent lives. A fairly large segment of the population.

Tom: What are the reasons they’re living at home?

Greg: Finances play a big role: some simply can’t afford to be on their own. Housing costs particularly rentals are up across the United States. Many millennials are still working towards advanced degrees and a large portion have gone into huge debt to get an education. It’s also been difficult for this age group to get jobs especially ones that pay enough for them to be on their own.

Tom: How are their parents reacting to their decisions?

Greg: More parents seem open to the idea of boomerang kids and even encourage it. They want their children to succeed even if it takes a few more years.

What it means is: the very measure of adulthood has changed over the past few decades. Back in the ‘70s, young people were eager to be independent by getting a job, getting married, buying a home and having kids. But, Americans today rank higher education and financial accomplishment as necessary before starting your adult life. That’s likely to have a big financial impact down the road; on the workforce, on home ownership and on other sectors of the economy.