Police Stepped Up Patrols for BU Bar Crawl

As you drove to and from work throughout the Downtown area you may have noticed a few thousand students parading down Main Street. Thursday was the annual Binghamton University student bar crawl and Police were prepared.

"We know what to expect, we've been doing this a long time. We are going to make sure the streets are safe," said Binghamton Police Lieutenant, Michael Senio. He's been working for the BPD for the last 16 years and said the event has taken place every year since he started.

The annual event takes place on the Thursday before graduation. BU Seniors fill the streets as they go bar-to-bar starting on the West Side and making their way Downtown.

Officials said they conducted the afternoon the way they always have, but a "normal" bar crawl patrol is already reinforced compared to your average day.

"The afternoon and night shift are not allowed to take the day off, so we have maximum man power and staffing levels for that day," said Senio.

In addition to a full staff, Police brought in four extra Officers to work by the Downtown bars on State Street between Hawley and Court Streets. The Officers were off-duty but still in uniform. They patrolled the area from noon until 6:00 p.m.

Throughout the day, Authorities were be looking for open container violations, underage drinking, selling alcohol to minors, medical problems or any disturbances/fights.

After 6:00 p.m. the regular uniformed Officers will work until the bars close.

"That'll be until 1:00 a.m. but some will stay on until after 2:00 a.m.," said Senio.

Officer Senio said Police will be very diligent when it comes to enforcing the City's open container laws.

"We have a zero tolerance policy for having open alcohol containers on the streets," said Senio.

Even the mugs that students carry as they hop between bars are illegal once they contain alcohol.

"These mugs that they get from events like these and that they carry are not to have any type of alcohol in them," said Senio.

While the Police were taking a strict stance on open container violations, one bar crawl participant wasn't so worried.

"We're looking at like 40 bucks, I'll take the ticket," said Wade Mendoune, a bar crawl participant.

But the ticket wouldn't be $40. According to the City's Laws, the violation could result in a ticket up to $250 and a maximum of 15 days in jail.

Officer Senio said he was unaware of any establishment that obtained a permit to allow alcohol outside of the bar area, which means once a student leaves the premise holding a drink and enters public land, they could be found in violation of an open container.

While the students flooded the streets and the sidewalks, Officer Senio cautioned drivers to be extra aware when driving throughout the area.

'My advice to people is to drive slow around the main street area and use caution," said Senio.

In light of the death of BU student Conor Donnelly, one student said he is knows the dangers a day like today could present.

"In all seriousness, I'm aware of what's happened in the past and that definitely raises concern," said Jared Mendoune, a bar crawl participant.

Officials are expected around 5,000 students between Main Street and Downtown and their number one goal was to keep people safe.

"Bottom line, we like the kids, we don't want anyone to get hurt and our job is to be there and make sure everyone is okay," said Senio.

In 2016, there were only a few arrests related to the bar crawl. One was a disorderly and resisting arrest, while the other was a domestic incident that took place in a bar.

"Overall it was a very relaxed evening," said Senio.

Police are hoping for much of the same during the 2017 bar crawl.