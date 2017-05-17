Fallen Power Lines Causes Owego Fire

Police Officials say fallen power lines led to an abandoned house fire at 5099 State Route-17 in Owego this evening.

Second Assistant Chief of the Campville Fire Department, Wesley Mozgawa, said his department received a call for downed power lines around 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday. They saw smoke once they arrived on the scene.

"Seeing smoke on a power lines call was a little strange," said Mozgawa.

The Crew investigated and found the lines sparked a grass fire, which began to spread to the house. According to Mozgawa, the Standard Operating Procedures forced the Firefighters back away from the scene.

"Due to the nature of the call, we deemed the area unsafe," said Mozgawa. This gave the flames enough time to engulf the entire home.

Eventually, NYSEG cut the power to the home. Officials didn't know if the power was cut to the house directly or off the main grid. As of 10:10 p.m., the gas and electric company was not reporting any outages in the area.

Once the power was off, Campville Fire felt it was safe to approach the scene, but they quickly realized they were in over their heads.

"Shortly after approaching the scene we found out it was more well involved than we originally anticipated, so we called for Mutual Aid Departments," said Mozgawa.

Fire Crews from Apalachin, West Corners, Owego and South Side were all on the scene to help assist in putting out the fire. The Tioga Center Fire Department provided coverage for the Owego Station.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no Firefighters were injured.

"To my knowledge this was a vacant house," said Mozgawa. A second Fire Officials said he saw stray cats in the home but didn't believe any of them were injured.

It took Officials between three-to-four hours to put out the fire.

While the home may have been abandoned, Authorities said it was far from empty.

"There were a lot of collectibles in the house, which made it very hard to maneuver and being unaware of how long the fire had been burning made us go defensive and that made it difficult," said Mozgawa.

Though the age of the house did make it easier to put out the blaze.

"It was an old timber house made out of real wood, which is beneficial to us because we can work on it longer as opposed to the new lightweight construction," said Mozgawa.

Second Assistant Chief Mozgawa was very proud of the support his Department received.

"It's very reassuring when you get full engines from every department. They're ready to help you, eager to help you. I can't thank them enough," said Mozgawa.

It's unknown whether or not someone was working on the wires or if they just fell on their own.

Fire Detectives were on the scene around 9:00 p.m. searching the right side of the home. The exact details that led to the fire are still under investigation.

Stay with Fox 40 for the latest details as they become available.