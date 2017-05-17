Spartans take home first STAC softball title

The Maine-Endwell Spartans took home their first ever STAC Softball Title, beating Horseheads 2-1 at home on Wednesday. Emily Hess picked up her second win in as many days, striking out nine Blue Raiders in the process.

Hess also drove home the first run of the game in the first inning with an RBI groundout to score Mikayla Garbarino. The Blue Raiders answered with a McKenna Mattison RBI double in the third to tie it. The go-ahead run came in the bottom of the third after a Garbarino single, Meaghan Raleigh double, and Alexis Wanchisen sac fly.

Hess got out of two bases loaded jams, one in the third, the other in the sixth, and stranded two more in the 7th. A Jenna Richmond double in the 7th put the tying run on second with two outs, but Hess finished the game with a strikeout to end it.

The defending State Champion Spartans now turn their attention to the Section IV Tournament and Owego. The Spartans host the Indians on Wednesday, May 24, at 4:30.