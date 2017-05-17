Chenango Valley High School Honors Deceased Vietnam Veteran

Roger Jones was honored as one of the five deceased Veterans who was never able to receive his high school diploma, nearly 50 years after he was killed in Vietnam.

Mr. Jones was a student at Chenango Valley High School until 1967 when he left to join the United States Marines as a Lance Corporal in Vietnam. He was later killed during an explosion while sleeping in his barracks in Da Nang Vietnam on November 4,1969.

The school presented his niece with his high school diploma on Wednesday.

"Its a great recognition and sometimes we take it for granted what people our young men and women do because they're out of sight out of mind. Giving yourself to serve the country is huge," said David Gill Superintendent of Chenango Valley School District.

The school has a display that honors all of its graduates who are active or deceased veterans.