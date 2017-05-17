Binghamton Police Department Honors 25 Local Students

On Wednesday night the Binghamton Police Department and Mayor Rich David awarded local students certificates of completion for the BPD 2017 student citizen police academy.

Over the past five weeks, 25 students were given an in-depth look into many activities of the Binghamton police force. From ride-along patrols to crime scene investigations, these young men and women received the opportunities to see what it takes to be called 'police officers'.

"This program is our way of giving back to the community. Students get a first-hand view at what the police department does, and any pre-conceived misconceptions about police officers, we dispel them," Lt. Michael Scenio, Binghamton Police officer.

According to the students that took this program, there were many courses offered by the BPD, but what many of them ultimately took away from the course was the humanization of police officers.

"At the end of the day police officers are humans. They have to put on a certain face when they put on their uniform," said Audrey Orzelek, Sanitaria Springs student.

Many students said the ten-class course offered a lot during the five weeks, saying the whole experience is something they will remember for the rest of their lives.

"This course was a real eye opener. My ride-along was 4 hours of straight awesomeness, I would definitely like to recommend this to everyone," said Lane Colpitts, Windsor student.

Colleges and high schools represented in the spring class were: SUNY Broome, Binghamton, Windsor, Harpursville, Chenango Forks, Chenango Valley, Owego Free Academy, Whitney Point, Union-Endicott and Broome-Tioga BOCES.

If you or a family member is interested in learning about law enforcement, have a child interested in a law enforcement career, or are just curious how the Binghamton Police Department operates in general, please call the Crime Prevention office at (607) 772-7093, or e-mail Lt. Michael Senio at http://www.binghamton-ny.gov/citizen-police-academy