County Parks Gearing Up for Start of Their Season

Summer is just around the corner, and that means the Broome County Parks are gearing up for the start of their season. Starting Memorial Day weekend visitors to Greenwood, Dorchester and Nathaniel Cole Park can spend the day swimming, picnicking and hiking. Boat rentals are also available.



The Broome County parks will host several events this summer including the Triathlon at Dorchester Park on June 24th and the Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally at Otsiningo Park August 4th through the 6th. Admission is free to all county parks which will be open from 8 am until dusk through labor day.



