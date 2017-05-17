Senate Passes Bill To Start Ride-sharing By June 29th

Ride-sharing services such as Uber and Lyft may be ready to go in the southern tier just in time for the July 4th weekend. On Wednesday the New York State Senate passed a bill that accelerates the start up date to June 29th, Ten days ahead of its scheduled roll out.

Lawmakers say starting this safe, reliable transportation option earlier will make our roads safer and save lives during one of the busiest travel times of the year. It still needs to be passed by the State Assembly.