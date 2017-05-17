Norwich Fire Department get over $89,000 in Federal Funds

The Norwich Fire Department in Chenango County is getting $89,524 in federal funds. The money will allow the fire department to purchase a new vehicle exhaust extraction system.

“We applied for the AFG grant because we have firefighters that live at the station during their 24 hours shifts, our station is regularly used by the community, and there is the potential for Norwich City offices to move into the fire-station building. It is critical that we are able to expel vehicle exhaust outside the building so that we have a safe environment for everyone in and around the fire station. As such, we are excited to have received this grant so we can proceed with such a critical health and safety project,” said City of Norwich Fire Department Fire Chief Tracey Chawgo.

Senator Schumer said we need to do everything we can to protect our first responders when they risk their lives-- and that it is essential we provide our firefighters with the tools they need to do their jobs effectively.

The funding was provided through the Department of Homeland and Security's Assistance to the Firefighters Grant Program (AFG).



