A Room to Heal 'Hits it Out of the Park' With Binghamton Teen's New Room

A Room to Heal, a non-for-profit organization, revealed a new bedroom and healing space for a 13-year-old Binghamton boy who has been diagnosed with cancer.

Damin Titus is currently being treated for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma in Syracuse.

The teen is a three-sport Modified athlete, participating in football, basketball, and baseball. His parents said the sports themed room is exactly what the young athlete wanted.

"Having a cool room to hang out in is definitely going to make it so he may calm down a little bit and rest," said Damin's Mom Carrie Karupitza. "You're going to see that big, huge smile."

Karupitza spoke about how life changing treatment has been for Damin.

"He was on the basketball court one day, in surgery the next, and then he started chemo the next,"

After seeing his new room, Damin made his way to NYSEG Stadium to throw out the first pitch at the Rumble Ponies home game against the Altoona Curve.

A Room to Heal is an All Volunteer Organization which creates healing environments in the homes of children affected by serious medical conditions in the Southern Tier. They have completed over 70 room transformations since 2005.