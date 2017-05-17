UPDATE: DEC Monitors Kirkwood For Bear With Stuck Jug

A bear on the loose in a Kirkwood neighborhood has residents concerned. A viewer on Johnson Road sent Fox 40 a video of the bear that has apparently been roaming around the area for the past three weeks....

A Department of Environment Conservation team has been working to catch a black bear with what appears to be a jug stuck on its head, spotted by residents near Johnson Road in Kirkwood.

Fox 40 News reported on the issue and aired video sent to us by a viewer in our 6 p.m. news on Tuesday. The resident said herself and her neighbors had become increasingly concerned, for themselves and the bear, each day the animal went without food and was sighted in the neighborhood.

On Wednesday, Fox 40 spoke with a representative for the DEC. He said several members of the organization had been working to find and trap the bear to help it out for several days now, since becoming alert of the situation, and will keep trying. He added that dogs were used to track the scent of the bear Tuesday and that humane and non-lethal traps had been set up.

The DEC representative asks anyone who sees the bear to call the Kirkwood DEC at (607) 775-2545.

For more information on reducing any confrontations with a bear, and the DEC's course of actions, click here.