Ponies ready to Rumble against Altoona

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies topped the Altoona Curve, 10-2, Tuesday night at NYSEG Stadium. The Rumble Ponies completed a wire-to-wire victory, collecting 13 hits after recording four combined hits in their previous two games. All nine Rumble Ponies starters reached base.

Binghamton wasted no time scoring the game’s first runs, plating two in the opening frame. Matt Oberste and David Thompson provided back-to-back RBI singles to give the Rumble Ponies the early advantage.

The Rumble Ponies extended their lead with a four-run explosion in the fifth inning. After finishing the top half of the inning with a spectacular catch, Patrick Biondi led off the bottom of the frame with a single. Colton Plaia doubled home Biondi before Kevin Kaczmarski singled home Plaia. With Kaczmarski on base, Kevin Taylor launched a towering shot over the right-field fence, giving Binghamton a 6-0 lead. Taylor’s third home run of the season ties him with Cody Decker for the team lead.

Casey Delgado (2-4) held the Curve off the scoreboard until the sixth inning when Edwin Espinal’s RBI groundout scored Kevin Kramer. Delgado hurled 6-1/3 innings, allowing just one run on four hits. He has won two of his last three starts.

Binghamton plated one more run in the seventh inning and two more in the eighth to grab a 10-2 win.

Corey Taylor and Tim Peterson combined to toss the final 2-2/3 innings to seal the victory.

The Rumble Ponies (19-13) continue their three-game set against Altoona Wednesday at 6:35 PM. RHP Mickey Jannis takes the hill against Curve RHP Austin Coley. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting at 6:20 PM on Newsradio 1290 WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Tim Peterson extended his scoreless innings streak to 12.2 (10 appearances)…The Curve outfield did not record an out in the game…Patrick Biondi made nine putouts in centerfield

(Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies)