STAC Softball Finals set after thrilling Tuesday semis

Maine-Endwell and Horseheads will meet in the STAC Finals on Wednesday evening after a pair of semi-final wins. The #2 Class A ranked Spartans beat #19 Class B ranked Chenango Forks at home 3-0 on Tuesday while #12 Class AA Horseheads held off a rally by the #3 Class B Sabers.

