A drug bust in the City of Norwich lands several people behind bars. Police executed a no- knock search warrant at 37 North Broad Street around 9:30 a.m. and seized cocaine, crack cocaine, ecstasy as well as money. 19 year old Chase Webb of Norwich has been charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance for allegedly selling heroin.

37 year old Steven Peterson of New York City has been charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance for allegedly possessing cocaine and crack cocaine, resisting arrest and loitering.

30 year old Sebastian Catanzaro III and 28 year old Christina Banks both of Norwich have been charged with criminal nuisance.