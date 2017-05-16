Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce Holds 53rd Banquet

500 Binghamton Chamber Members, including business people, community leaders and elected officials were honored Tuesday for accomplishments and also look toward the future.

One major focus for the Commerce is to improve health and wellness throughout Broome County.

"This pillar is really understanding that overall health, mental heath, financial health, physical health is an important part of a prosperous community, said Jennifer Conway, Commerce CEO and President."

Five individuals received recognition during Tuesday's banquet for their accomplishments in business and community leadership.



"It is absolutely incredible to receive this award. Not so much because it's for me, but because it actually represents a shift in the community moving toward that of a start up community and actually recognizing the start up and entrepreneurs and the impact that we can have. So it's great to represent that community, said Dan Mori, 2017 Entrepreneur of the Year."