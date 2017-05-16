Update: Police Arrest Fayette Street Shooting Suspect

Binghamton Police have charged Jabari Ashe of Brooklyn for the murder of Tyquan Gumbs.

Gumbs, a Binghamton resident, was the victim of a fatal shooting that took place on April 28 at 10 Fayette St. Police found 24-year-old Gumbs dead, lying in the rear of the property and say he received multiple gunshot wounds.

It was the second homicide to occur in the City of Binghamton within six days.

The NYPD assisted in capturing the 21-year-old, who was taken into custody in Brooklyn. Ashe was arraigned in the Binghamton City Court and remains in the custody of Broome County Jail.

The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information should contact the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at (607) 772-7080