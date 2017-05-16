Kirkwood Residents Concerned over Roaming Bear

A bear on the loose in a Kirkwood neighborhood has residents concerned.

A viewer on Johnson Road sent Fox 40 a video of the bear that has apparently been roaming around the area for the past three weeks. Residents have spotted the bear with a jug stuck on its head.

Residents said they have been calling the DEC, the agency that handles these types of cases. They were told the unit based in Cortland is understaffed and only has one tranquilizer gun.



Fox 40 has tried to reach out several times and we are waiting to hear back from them.

People are getting more concerned - for themselves and the animal -- as another day goes by that this bear goes without food.