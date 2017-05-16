Rumble Ponies Players, Mascot Visit All Saints Catholic School

A couple of Rumble Ponies and their mascot visited the All Saints Catholic School on Tuesday.

Patrick Biondi and Kevin Taylor, along with Rowdy the Pony, were part of a morning assembly. The players read the book "Carousel" to students. The book helped to inspire the team's new name.

"I think it's just really cool to know the history behind the name," said Christian Taber, an All Saints 4th grade student.

Students also had a chance to talk to the players. They asked questions including, "What does it feel like to hit a home run?" and "Why did you choose to play baseball?"

Students also had the chance to ask @RumblePoniesBB players questions -- one from a preschooler named Parker "Do you want to be my friend?" pic.twitter.com/kgB0JI0BP0 — Molly Darrow (@MollyDarrowWICZ) May 16, 2017

"We're talking about how the athletes really encourage education, reading, pursuing a college education, what qualities students look for in role models. So it's really important for them to connect on several levels," said Jennifer Taber, an All Saints teacher who helped organize the assembly.

Near the end of the event, the school presented a customized All Saints bat to its new friends.

The students are invited to attend an All Saints Family Night Rumble Ponies game on June 2nd.