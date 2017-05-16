BU Students Help Upgrade North Shore Towers Courtyard in Downtown Binghamton

An improved outdoor space for socializing and recreation for residents of an affordable housing community in downtown Binghamton was showcased on Tuesday.

A ribbon cutting ceremony revealed North Shore Tower's new courtyard. For their annual community service project, members of Binghamton University's PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Scholars Program helped with upgrades including beautifying plant beds, purchasing new outdoor furniture, and installing a mosaic with the assistance of Emily Jablon from Jablon Studios.

"Knowing that you worked hard and did this whole project, but it actually does mean something... and with these residents, I've received so many thank yous and so much appreciation for what we've done... it feels great," said Laura Dwyer, President of the PwC Scholars Program.

Dwyer said the BU group raised about $15,000 towards the project, and said other community organizations also helped to give a hand.

The PwC students also helped put a library inside for those who are at North Shore to enjoy. In addition, they helped paint an indoor mural and attended events with residents throughout the school year.

After the ribbon cutting ceremony, a 31st anniversary celebration of the Broome County Senior Center at North Shore was also held Tuesday.