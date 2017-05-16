Bearcats reflect on early end to season

It's tough to say that being regular season champions and hosting the America East Tournament two years in a row is a disappointment, but that's how the BU Bearcats softball team feels. The Bearcats won the America East Title in 2015 at Stony Brook, and then hosted the tournament as regular season champs in 2016 and 2017, but fell short of winning the title on home turf in both years.

What gives? That's the question that Michelle Johnston and her coaching staff will be asking themselves until next February.

"I think we'll, at some point, reflect on the season and the year and figure out some changes we can make from the coaches side to make sure we're a little better prepared for this kind of tournament at the end of the year," Johnston said. "You're not in a play-to-win tournament setting until this point, so I think it's something we're going to have to think about and figure out how we can better prepare."

The Bearcats finished the 2017 season with a 22-25 record.