STAC Title is confidence boost for Golden Bears

The Vestal Golden Bears beat Ithaca 2-1 for the STAC Baseball Title on Monday at U-E's Pete Sylvester Field. It's their first conference title since 2015.

Vestal started the season 7-0 but finished a disappointing 2-6, even so, the Golden Bears are still the #1 seed in the Section IV Class A Tournament. While a conference title has no bearing on the Section or State playoffs, it's a big confidence boost for the Golden Bears who struggled in the second half of the regular season.

"Hopefully we can build off it, absolutely. We got the number one seed, now the season starts," said Head Coach Tank Anderson. "We know what's at stake. We have to win Friday. It's kind of unique, it's best two out of three in the Finals. That's never happened before. Hopefully we can get by whoever we have to play on Friday. These guys, if they come prepared like they did [Monday], we'll be a tough out."

The Golden Bears will play either Johnson City or Owego on Friday. The Wildcats and Indians play Thursday at JC on 4:30. The Section Finals for Class AA and Class A are both a best of three series for the first time this year.