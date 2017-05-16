Rumble Ponies, Mirabito Team Up for 'Military Appreciation Weekend'

This Memorial Day Weekend, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies are hosting a Military Appreciation Weekend.

With sponsorship from Mirabito Energy Products, all active and retired military members who show a valid ID will be eligible for a free ticket to a home game of their choosing from May 26th through the 29th. Officials say it's a small token to give thanks to those who've served for our country.

"These people made all of these sacrifices so that we could all be here today, and I just thought it was the perfect opportunity to remind everyone what these people have done for us," said Joe Mirabito, President and CEO of Mirabito.

Officials from the baseball team say that the ticket must be claimed in person at the NYSEG Stadium Box Office. They say one ticket can be granted per military ID. The Box Office opens at 9:00 a.m. for home games and is open 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. when the Rumble Ponies are on the road.

Officials recommend veterans get their tickets in advance, as lines may be long.

To see a schedule of games, click here.