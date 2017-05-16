Endicott Woman Charged With Assault

New York State Police at Endwell arrested Rhonda L. Sandiford, age 29, of Endicott, NY for the felony of Assault 2nd degree and the misdemeanor of Menacing 2nd degree.



This arrest occurred after troopers responded to a Broome County 911 report of a dispute at the apartments on Delaware Avenue in the Town of Union. An investigation determined that during an argument inside one of the apartments, Sandiford threatened to kill a man she was arguing with while she grabbed a kitchen knife. She then slashed the victim with the knife which caused a bleeding laceration to his ear. Then as the victim attempted to leave the apartment he and Sandiford were both bitten several times by her two dogs. Sandiford fled the area on foot. Shortly after she was located after a trooper responded to a Broome County 911 report dog bite victim at an apartment on Glenwood Avenue in the City of Binghamton.



Sandiford was arraigned in the Town of Union Court and was remanded to the Broome County Jail with no bail set. Her next court date in the Town of Union is pending.



The victim was transported to Wilson Hospital where he was treated and released.