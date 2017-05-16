The Cider Mill Playhouse Presents: The Drowsy Chaperone

By Lisa Lambert, Greg Morrison (Music & Lyrics) and Bob Martin, Doug McKellar (Book) Winner of 5 Tony Awards (including Best Book & Best Original Score) and 7 Drama Desk Awards The Drowsy Chaperone is a loving send-up of the Jazz age musical featuring one show-stopping song and dance number after another. Hailed by New York Magazine as, "The Perfect Broadway Musical" The Drowsy Chaperone is a masterful meta-musical, poking fun at all the tropes that characterize the musical theatre genre.

With the houselights down, a man in a chair appears on stage and puts on his favorite record: the cast recording of a fictitious 1928 musical. The recording comes to life and The Drowsy Chaperone begins as the man in the chair looks on. Mix in two lovers on the eve of their wedding, a bumbling best man, a desperate theatre producer, a not so bright hostess, two gangsters posing as pastry chefs, a misguided Don Juan and an intoxicated chaperone, and you have the ingredients for an evening of madcap delight. Directed by Lee Byron





Show Dates and Times

Thursday June 1, 2017 - 07:30 PM

Friday June 2, 2017 - 07:30 PM

Saturday June 3, 2017 - 07:30 PM

Sunday June 4, 2017 - 03:00 PM

Thursday June 8, 2017 - 07:30 PM

Friday June 9, 2017 - 07:30 PM

Saturday June 10, 2017 - 07:30 PM

Sunday June 11, 2017 - 03:00 PM

Thursday June 15, 2017 - 07:30 PM

Friday June 16, 2017 - 07:30 PM

Saturday June 17, 2017 - 07:30 PM

Sunday June 18, 2017 - 03:00 PM