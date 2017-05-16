Update: Man Charged with Stabbing Dog

Johnson City Police Detectives continued the investigation last night and Tuesday morning regarding the Grand Avenue incident and the arrest of Samuel A. Lambert. It was initially reported yesterday that Lambert stabbed a dog in self defense after being bitten by the dog; however, upon further investigation by Detectives, it was revealed that Lambert assaulted the dog and attempted to assault the dog’s owner afterward.

As a result, in addition to the charges filed on Lambert yesterday, Lambert is additionally being charged with the following:



? Over driving, Torturing, and Injuring Animals, an unclassified Misdemeanor of the Agriculture and Markets Law.

? 2nd count of Attempted Assault 1st, a class C Felony

? 2nd count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd, a class D Felony

? 2nd count of Menacing 2nd, a Class A Misdemeanor

The dog, a pit bull named Geneva, suffered a minor laceration that she is being treated for. A photo of Geneva is attached. Geneva was happy to see the police and is in good spirits.Police responded to a report of a stabbing. They say there was a physical altercation and that the victim sustained minor injuries to his head, but are unsure if the victim's injuries were caused by a knife. Police say the victim was treated for these injuries on scene and released.

Police say 47-year-old Lambert stabbed the victim's dog earlier in the afternoon which led to the altercation.

Around 3:45 p.m., a section of the 200 block of the street was closed off to traffic as authorities investigated the scene. Johnson City Police, Union Ambulance, and New York State Police were among those who responded.