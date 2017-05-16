Woman Hospitalized in Endicott Apartment Fire

Endicott fire officials say a woman smoking with an oxygen machine sparked an apartment fire Tuesday morning that left her hospitalized and six people temporarily displaced.

Endicott Fire Chief Joseph Griswold said firefighters responded to the blaze at 427 Main Street around 7:30 a.m. He said the 911 caller was a woman who said her bed had caught fire.

Griswold said the caller, who suffered from serious burns and smoke inhalation, was transported to the hospital. Around 12:45 p.m., the fire chief said he did not have her most recent condition.

Griswold said the fire was put out around 8:00 a.m. and fire damage was contained to the caller's first-floor apartment -- but said there was smoke damage to other apartments. He said the apartment where the fire started is expected to be a total loss.

A property manager of the apartment complex told Fox 40 that the Red Cross will assist six people with temporary housing while maintenance crews work on their apartments.

At the scene, a resident told Fox 40 that she had lost a cat to smoke inhalation from the fire.

Among those who assisted on scene Tuesday were Union Center, West Corners and Vestal Fire Departments -- and Endicott and New York State Police.