Plea Deal: Oxford Woman To Testify In Chenango County Murder Trial

Melissa Crispell, 43, pleaded guilty Monday to robbery in the first degree and will spend 15 to 25 years in state prison, she will also testify truthfully against co-defendant Jeremy Coats, 46, as part of the plea deal. A trial date for Coates has yet to be scheduled according to District Attorney Joseph McBride

Chenango County Sheriff Ernst Cutting said on September 26 they received a 911 call that Green was dead in his home on Charles Kelley Road. Cutter said his body was found in his living room.

Three days later, authorities arrested Jeremy Coates, 46, of Norwich and Melissa Crispell, 42, of Oxford and charged them with Green's murder. The sheriff's department initially labeled Green's death as suspicious. On September 27, authorities said Green was the victim of a homicide after receiving the autopsy report. Authorities said the report lists the cause of death as blunt force trauma.

Cutting said the victim knew Crispell and Coates. Crispell lives less than a mile from Green's home.

Cutting said sometime between September 23 and September 24 Coates and Crispell killed and robbed Green after breaking into his home. Cutter said 30-40 investigators including members of New York State Police and City of Norwich Police helped investigate over 100 leads and gather the evidence that would lead to their arrests.