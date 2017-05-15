Golden Bears outlast Little Red for STAC Title

The Vestal Golden Bears beat the Ithaca Little Red 2-1 to claim the 2017 STAC Baseball Title at Union-Endicott's Pete Sylvester Field. The Little Red threatened in the bottom of the 7th with a leadoff solo home run, but Joe Iacovelli got the next three batters in order to finish off the three inning save for the championship win. It's Vestal's first STAC Title since 2015.

Matt Carr gave the Golden Bears the lead with an RBI single in the second. Max Kres double in the 6th put runners on second and third, Holden Lazarus threw a wild pitch to the backstop allowing Colin Hughes to score from third for what would be the game winning run. But it was the pitching that was the biggest strength. Iacovelli notched the three inning save, but Kyle Taborne pitched four shutout innings for the win.

"Kyle Taborne, a sophomore, unbelievable. Great fastball, great curveball," said Carr. "Dom Dirado earlier today [in the STAC semis against Oneonta], pitched amazing. Then, Joey Iacovelli closes it. Great team win."

"This is a new season. When you get into the playoff mode at the end, and come focused, and our pitching is strong," said Head Coach Tank Anderson. "We knew going in that was our strength and it showed today."

The Golden Bears now turn their attention to the Section IV Tournament, set to begin later this week.