  • Home

Endicott Police Make Arrest In Connection To Burglary

Posted: Updated:
ENDICOTT, N.Y. -

Endicott Police arrested Darrow Holmes in connection to a Monroe Street burglary. 

The burglary occurred on May 14. Police say the 53-year-old unlawfully entered the residence and attempted assault. The victim was able to flee, but sustained minor injuries. 

Holmes remains in the Broome County Jail without bail. 