New York State Senate Fights Lyme Disease

On Monday the New York State Senate passed legislation that aims to combat the spread of Lyme and other tick-borne diseases.

New York State has the third highest numbers of confirmed Lyme disease cases in the county according to the Center for Disease Control. The disease has traditionally been concentrated on Long Island and in the Hudson Valley but is quickly moving across the state.

The legislation focuses on providing homeowners with information on how to protect their yards from ticks, ensuring medical professional are properly trained to treat patients with tick-borne diseases, and addressing the lack of insurance coverage for people affected by Lyme disease.

The legislation has been sent to the Assembly.