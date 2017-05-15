Police Make Arrest Following Incident on Grand Ave in Johnson City

A Johnson City man has been arrested in connection to an altercation that took place at 212 Grand Ave in Johnson City Monday afternoon.

Samuel Lambert was charged with attempted assault, criminal possession of a weapon, tampering with evidence and menacing.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing. They say there was a physical altercation and that the victim sustained minor injuries to his head, but are unsure if the victim's injuries were caused by a knife. Police say the victim was treated for these injuries on scene and released.

Police say 47-year-old Lambert stabbed the victim's dog earlier in the afternoon which led to the altercation.

Around 3:45 p.m., a section of the 200 block of the street was closed off to traffic as authorities investigated the scene. Johnson City Police, Union Ambulance, and New York State Police were among those who responded.