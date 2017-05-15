Police Investigate Incident on Grand Ave in Johnson City

Police are investigating an incident that took place on Grand Ave in Johnson City Monday afternoon.

Around 3:45 p.m., a section of the 200 block of the street was closed off to traffic as authorities investigated the scene. Johnson City Police, Union Ambulance, and New York State Police were among those who responded.

According to scanner reports, a stabbing had taken place. A JC Police Officer on scene said they were still investigating and at the time could not comment on whether there was a stabbing or not. The officer did say that no one was taken away in the ambulance, but said police were talking to "People of Interest" at the station.

Fox 40 will bring you more information as it becomes available.