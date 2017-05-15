Chenango Forks Has Mock DWI Crash

One drama club member gets put in handcuffs while acting out a DWI accident.

With Prom season here, local schools are making sure students know the consequences of underage drinking and driving under the influence.

Chenango Forks High School worked with local law enforcement to perform a mock DWI crash.

Students from Forks' Drama Club acted as people in the accidents to reveal a serious message to their classmates.

"I mean for me I personally chose to do this to let people know that this is an issue and you shouldn't do this regardless because you can see the effect of what it can do to you and other people, said Mathew Perez, a Sophomore at Chenango Forks."

Another student encourages classmates and people in general to not be consumed by moment to moment decisions, but rather thinking about the consequences.

"Think about what's on the line, think about what might happen, you know? Your entire future can be taken away and you can take someone else's chances of living a full life as well, said Jennifer Dyer, Chenango Forks Junior."

Gary's U-Pull it provided the vehicles for the mock DWI.