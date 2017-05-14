Wegmans Makes Mother's Day Special

Wegmans helped to make Mother's Day special Sunday.

The bakery was fully stocked with desserts and the floral department had dozens of arrangements on display for purchase. Service Team Leader Michael Wan said flowers, cards, and bakery items are the first to sell out, and that they prepare as much as they can to make the day special for moms.

Every employee that is a mom who worked this Mother's Day at Wegmans received a bouquet of flowers.