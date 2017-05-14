Spotlight in Sports: Cross Country ATV

Windsor High School Senior, Devon Feehan, is doing something not many High School Seniors accomplish. Feehan travels nationwide to compete in the Grand National Cross Country Series of ATV racing.

Not only is Feehan a Pro-Am racer, but he ranks first in his class, where he has won three out of his first five races this season.

"I hope to be battling with the guys I looked up to ever since I heard of racing so that would be cool, said Feehan."

Devon's family has always been supportive of his career goals, but now they find traveling as a great time to be together even if they're a little nervous on the sidelines.

"I'm a nervous wreck the whole time, the traveling is probably the most fun part for me, because we're all together having a good time on the road, said Maureen Feehan, Devon's Mother."

Devon plans to attend SUNY Broome for two years where he will study Business Administration while continuing to race and planning to go pro.