The Binghamton Zoo Honors Moms on Mother's Day

Rain or shine the Binghamton Zoo celebrated Mother's Day Sunday.



The zoo thanked moms by giving them free admission to the park. Educational Coordinator Ian Jensen said that although it rained on and off families were still able to enjoy the day at the zoo.

"So far we've had over 400 visitors and 180 of those are mother's," said Jensen.

The Binghamton Zoo thank moms every year with free admission on Mother's Day.