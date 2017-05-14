Stringfield Scholarship Aims to End Addiction

Johny Stringfield was 24 years old when addiction claimed his life. He was a co-founder of a community group raising awareness about heroin called "I'm Dope Without Dope."

According to his mother, Penny Stringfield, Johny's efforts to seek help were cut short due to lack of services in our local area, as well as insurance regulations.

Prior to losing his life, Johny Stringfield wanted to help others regardless of the addiction he was battling, and continued to share his story in hopes of inspiring others affected by addiction.

After losing Johnny, one of his classmates set up a scholarship fund in Johny's name that would benefit Binghamton High School graduates that wish to pursue a career in health and human services, especially addiction treatment.

Sunday, friends and family of Johny Stringfield met at the Tabernacle Methodist Church, in Binghamton, to celebrate the Johny Stringfield Scholarship Fund by enjoying food, drinks, raffles, donating toward the fund and spending time honoring his memory.

"Johny was a very, very nice kid. He was always considerate. He was always doing good things for people," said Jeff and Shelia Carpenter, Friends of Johny.

Mother's day is a day where most families show their appreciation for their mothers, but for Penny Stringfield this Mother's Day is day for celebrating the life of her son.

"It's a tough Mother's Day, it's always going to be tough. There isn't anyone anymore that isn't affected by this (opiate crisis)," Penny Stringfield, Mother of Johny Stringfield.

The Stringfield Fund is currently at $4,000, still short of their goal of $10,000. If you would like to donate a financial gift toward the scholarship you can contact the foundation staff at: (607) 772-6773.

Or mail a check to:

Community Foundation of South Central New York

520 Columbia Drive, Suite 100

Johnson City, New York 13790

Note Johny Stringfield Scholarship Fund in the memo.