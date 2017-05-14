2017 Mother's Day Tu Tu Run

Nearly 100 attendees dressed in their best tu tu's for the annual Mother's Day Tu Tu Run at the Vestal Coal House. Creative outfits and tu tu's of all kinds added a little extra color to the vestal rail trail this morning for the 2.2 mile race. The race was open to all and attendees could register individually or as a team.

"This is my first mothers day and I'm trying to get back into running after having my baby. So we decided it would be fun to get her dresses up and get me dressed up and come on out here," said Valerie Monaco, who ran her first race today after having her baby girl.

The event offered post-race treats, live music and animals on show from the zoomobile, but for some the mother's day race meant a lot more than just running.

"We pace the same and we run around the same time so it good to just go out and run and talk with each other and catch up. I'm home from college now so it's nice to be able to run with my mom again," said Megan Middlebrook, runner along side her mother, Sherry Middlebrook.

All proceeds from the run went to benefit Mom's House; a non-profit, free State licensed child center for the children of low-income single parents who are enrolled in school full-time.

