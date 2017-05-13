State Health Officials Warn New Yorkers About Zika

State Health Officials say New Yorkers should take precautions against mosquitoes.

As the weather begins to warm up the number of mosquitoes will increase. These insects can carry diseases like the Zika virus and the West Nile virus.

State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said people should use insect repellant and avoid unnecessary travel to areas affected by the Zika virus.

New Yorkers have contracted Zika outside of the state, but there have been no cases of it being contracted within the state. Last mosquito season over 20,000 mosquitoes were collected and tested for the virus. All tests came back negative.