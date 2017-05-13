Road To Pro: Spotlight in Sports Preview

Windsor High School Senior, Devon Feehan, is doing something not many high school Seniors accomplish. Feehan travels nationwide to compete in the Grand National Cross Country Series of ATV racing.

Not only is Feehan a Pro-Am racer, but he ranks first in his class, where he has won three out of his first five races this season. Sunday night on Fox 40 HD news at 10, make sure you tune into sports to find out how Devon became involved in the sport and is racing against professionals before graduating high school.