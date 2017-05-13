Binghamton University Honors Graduating Upward Bound Scholars

Binghamton University hosted a luncheon on campus this afternoon to honor the achievements of graduating Upward Bound scholars. Seniors from 11 local schools came with their families for recognition in their pursuit of higher education. Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo and 2011 Upward Bound Alumnus Verdo Sabatel spoke at the event sharing anecdotes, wisdom and encouragement for the students' lives after high school.

The federally funded TRIO program provides high school students with low income backgrounds and parents who do not have four-year degrees with college preparatory services. During the academic year, the local high schools are visited once a week by academic counselors from Upward Bound. The counselors provide students guidance, attention, and support in both their academic and personal lives.

"This program focuses so much on the students who may need a little bit more assistance," says Nita Baldwin, Director of Upward Bound Program. "It can be in their academics, it can be a social environment, but it's a program that basically moves them forward to higher education or post- secondary education. So, it is very important for this program to be here. In this community, we need that, and we need to be successful getting them to graduate and we need to acknowledge it."

The students and families were recognized with being served lunch and the presentation of awards.