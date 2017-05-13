Mother Nature Disrupts Rumble Ponies Game

The first game of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies doubleheader against the Akron RubberDucks on Saturday afternoon was suspended due to inclement weather. The game was halted in the middle of the third inning with the RubberDucks leading the Rumble Ponies by a 6-3 score. The contest will resume at 12:05 PM on Sunday and will be followed be another seven-inning game.

After waiting through a two-hour, 34-minute delay to start the game, Akron jumped on Corey Oswalt with three runs on five hits in the first inning. Eric Stamets added a two-run homer in the second, but the Rumble Ponies plated three in the bottom of the inning against Akron starter Thomas Pannone.

The game will resume with Colton Plaia at the plate in the bottom of the third inning and the RubberDucks leading 6-3.

Saturday’s postponement marks the Rumble Ponies seventh weather-affected game of the season and the fourth at home. The second game of the Rumble Ponies twin bill on Saturday will be made up as part of a doubleheader on July 18 with first pitch scheduled for 5:35 PM.

The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard on Sunday starting at 11:50 AM on Newsradio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies