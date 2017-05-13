Binghamton Youth Symphony Orchestra Prepares for Spring Concert

The Binghamton Youth Symphony Orchestra had its final dress rehearsal before its Spring Concert tomorrow, Sunday, May 14. Student musicians from over 20 school districts met at the Binghamton High School for an afternoon of last-minute preparations, some coming as far as Ithaca and Cortland. The two orchestras, the preparatory orchestra and senior orchestra, have been practicing since their last concert in mid-January.

"The kids put in a lot of time," says Barry Peters, Conductor of the Senior Orchestra. "They drive a long way and they devote a lot of effort and a lot of their free time because we always have rehearsals on Sundays. So they really have to enjoy making music to do that. It's an opportunity for them to meet people from other schools and to play some high quality music."

Compositions ranging from classical to contemporary, including a piece by Elmira native, Charles Griffes, will be performed by both orchestras.

The concert will be held in Binghamton High School's Helen Foley Theater tomorrow at 3 p.m. Auditions for the orchestras will be held on June 4th. For more information on either events, you can check out the Binghamton Youth Symphony Orchestra website here.