SUNY Broome Camp Out for Homeless

Students at SUNY Broome packed their sleeping bags for the colleges 8th annual homeless awareness sleep out Friday. 

Students and members of the community joined together to raise money for the homeless coalition. Organizers said more people show up to participate in the event as the night goes on.

Local performers were on campus to entertain and a speaker was there to help educate and bring more awareness on the issue. 