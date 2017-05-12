  • Home

Human Remains Found in Pennsylvania Identified as Missing Binghamton Man

Posted: Updated:
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -

Human remains found on Tuesday in Bridgewater Township in Susquehanna County have been positively identified as 37 year old Jamie 
Nieves of Binghamton. 

Nieves was reported missing to New York State Police on December 3.

Authorities are still investigating the cause and manner of his death. Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at Gibson at
570-465-3154.